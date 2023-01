Canadian electrofunk hipsters Chromeo have shared a new track from their upcoming fourth album White Women – and it’s a stormer.

Called ‘Come Alive’ and featuring Toro y Moi on devastatingly slinky form, it’s the ideal track to blow the January blues away.

Stream ‘Come Alive’ below:

There’s still no release date for White Women, which as well as Toro y Moi also features Vampire Weekends Ezra Koenig, Pat Mahoney from LCD Soundsystem and Solange Knowles on guest duties.