Listen: Broken Bells – ‘After The Disco’

Broken Bells – the super-duo of producer Danger Mouse and The Shins’ singer James Mercer – have today revealed the title track from their forthcoming second album After The Disco.

As you would imagine from the title, ‘After The Disco’ is a glammed up bittersweet disco stormer taking The Bee Gees as a starting point and bringing in Daft Punk’s now patented sci-fi slinky disco beat.

It’s pretty damn good actually. Listen to it below:

After The Disco – the album – is out on 3 February and also features the equally excellent ‘Holding On For Life’. That track has a cool sci-fi video starring Hollywood up-and-comers Kate Mara and Anton Yelchin, which forms part of a bigger film based on the albums themes. I guess we’ll be getting an ‘After The Disco’ video soon but until then you can watch the ‘Holding On For Life’ one below: