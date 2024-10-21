Liam Payne’s “Bedroom Floor” Fails To Make Fans Happy

One Direction Star Liam Payne has recently released his second single called “Bedroom Floor” from the album “Strip That Down”. The singer has been teasing the new track on Twitter from a month now. The song, as it appears, is about a love that was lost, or maybe not really. The subject makes us all confused as it talks about returning to his room for another intimate night.

Liam is accused of penning this track down for her ex-girlfriend Chery. The singer had previously said he is being dumped by the 34-years old and is adding his experience to the forthcoming album. However, as some say, Charlie Puth has written the lyrics of the song.

Fans React to Liam Payne’s “Bedroom Floor”

“Baby, heard you’ve been talking about me lately. Telling all your friends how much you hate me. But who you calling up when you get lonely?” are the lyrics that open the song. Payne does justice to the lyrics and emotions affiliated in his beautiful yet hot voice however some of the fans seem to be really unhappy with it. Somehow the lyrics of the song gets annoying, or we can say weird when he uses ‘iPhone’ for crying out loud. Some of the fans took it to Twitter to express their griefs as:

Bedroom floor isn’t exactly good but it’s not bad either idk how to feel about it

Someone wrote:

bad news: i don’t love bedroom floor as much as i expected to, sorry liam

One of the fans also trolled him for using iPhone as:

edroom floor isn’t that bad but the iphone part makes me want to die