Klaxons releasing EP on Christmas Day

Electro-rockers Klaxons have decided to jump on the free Christmas download bandwagon – announcing today that they will be releasing an EP for free on the big day.

Following in the footsteps of Gorillaz, who are set to release a new album for free on Christmas Day, Klaxons will be releasing an EP of previously unheard material called Landmarks Of Lunacy.

Landmarks Of Lunacy will feature five new songs and will be released for free via the bands website – klaxons.net. The new material was recorded during initial sessions for the bands latest album, Surfing The Void, and was produced by long-time Klaxons collaborator James Ford.

In announcing the release of Landmarks Of Lunacy, the band said:

“There are periods of time that we have spent together as a band that the only suitable word that comes close to describing them is ‘Magical’. The three nocturnal weeks spent at Black Box studio in 2008 under the loving guidance of James Ford was undeniably the point where the magic was peaking.”

The full tracklisting of the EP is:

‘The Pale Blue Dot’

‘Silver Forest’

‘Ivy Leaves’

‘Wildeflowers’

‘Marble Fields’