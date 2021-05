Katy B’s dancey new single ‘What Love Is Made Of’ has got a shiny new video.

Directed by Emil Nava, the promo features a load of youths showing off their pimped up motors by doing donuts and stuff. Check it out below:

‘What Love Is Made Of’ (out 8 July on Rinse/Columbia) is the first taste of Katy B’s new album – which is expected at some point this year.