Kane Brown Shares 3 New Songs Including ‘Heaven’ To His Self-Titled Album

Kane Brown, the Justin Bieber of Country music, has recently added 4 new songs to his self-titled album which was originally released back in December 2016. This deluxe album is actually a surprise to Kane fans who have been waiting for his new music. However, Kane’s new versions with 4 new songs including ‘Heaven’ has given them a satisfaction for its uniqueness.

‘Heaven’ has received the highest appreciation yet. The video of ‘Heaven’ is produced in a single room with Brown and a microphone. It seems quite simple but serves well the purpose of highlighting the music more.

Kane Brown emerged from being a ‘viral star’ to a mainstream label artist with a specialty in country music. He is also known for his work in rock, pop, R&B, and rap. The reason of massive love that ‘Heaven’ received is not only its music but the lyrics that everyone of us can relate to.

Brown drives us all crazy with his song with he says “Everybody’s talking about heaven like they just can’t wait to go. Saying how it’s gonna be so good, so beautiful. Lying next to you, in this bed with you, I ain’t convinced Cause, I don’t know how, I don’t know how heaven, heaven Could be better than this.”

Click Below To Watch The 3 New Video Song Including “Heaven”