Jarryd James Delivers a Song, “Slow Motion”. Stream Here:

The Australian singer and songwriter, “Jarryd James” has shared a new song titled, “Slow Motion”. This is her first official music release after three long years as his last released music was 2016’s EP, “High”.

Slow Motion was first premiered exclusively on the Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 Radio Show and is now available on digital platforms.

Slow Motion is a personal song where Jarryd shares what has been on his mind. He sings about what he and his wife are going through.

Jarryd James told the media the what the song is actually about when he said, “It might be nighttime where I am, and it’s daytime where she is. The whole situation takes a toll on you when you travel as much as I do. It’s pretty taxing living in Australia and trekking to the United States so often. From there, the song just fell out of me as a natural discussion of how I felt”.

Slow Motion was produced by the record producer from New Zealand, “Lorde” who made it sound soft.

Listen to the Jarryd James new song, “Slow Motion”: