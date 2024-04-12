Janelle Monae announces new album ‘The Electric Lady’

Despite her 2010 album The ArchAndroid being, in my humble opinion, one of the strongest pop albums of recent times, Janelle Monae still hasn’t quite become the globe-straddling pop mega-star she could be. That could be about to change though, as today she announced she will be releasing a new album called The Electric Lady at some point in the not too distant future.

Monae posted the news on her website, and revealed via the above image that the album will be preceded by new single ‘Q.U.E.E.N’ on 22 April – which features Erykah Badu.

In the meantime, check out the video for The ArchAndroid highlight ‘Cold War’:

