James Bay Joins Forces With Julia Michaels For a Acoustic Video For, “Peer Pressure”. Watch Now:

The English singer and songwriter, “James bay” has teamed up with the American singer and songwriter, “Julia Michaels”. The have released a new acoustic live video for their song, “Peer Pressure”.

The song Peer Pressure was released last week. It was co-written by James Bay with Julia Michaels. Also, it marks the English singer’s first music in 2019.

I love the song. James and Julia has uttered magical vocals over the guitar riffs. And yes, if I had choose one of the two singers for this song, I would have gone for James. In my humble opinion, James has done way better.

The video sees James playing guitar and singing while Julia looks stunning standing next to him. It features live performance of the song.

Watch the acoustic live video to James bay x Julia Michael’s, “Peer Pressure”:

So, do you want more of them together?