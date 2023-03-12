Iggy Azalea Previews a 20-Second Snippet Of “TEAM” – Listen

Iggy Azalea has teased her fans with a 20-second snippet of her new song “Team”, which will be released on March 17. She posted the preview on her Twitter account, which has already become a battleground for Iggy. As soon as she posted the preview, people starting doubting that it’s not Iggy singing the song. Maybe it’s that good that no one believes it’s Iggy or maybe it’s that good that Iggy-haters can’t simply digest it. Nevertheless, it doesn’t worry Iggy as she is determined to sing it live soon to prove her doubters wrong.

This new single has a good fortune, even though it’s not released so far. Iggy has arranged a very good promotional deal with iHeartRadio for her single. It will be played on the top of every hour on Top 40 stations and give Iggy the chance to be heard all across the country on the day it’s released. This is probably fair treatment considering how much slur and hate Iggy has faced on social media recently.

As you could hear in the snippet, Iggy has sung the chorus herself, trying to prove that she can get a decent hit at her own. I don’t know if this is the right move from the Australian rapper or not but it will definitely prove a lot of critics wrong if the song turns into a hit. The only problem is that the song sounds somewhat ‘outdated’, something that could cause its downfall on the charts.

This is going to be an important single for Iggy as her label is probably testing her with this. If “Team” fails to do good on charts, she will probably be asked to go back to the “Fancy” collaboration style. Listen to this snippet below.

Listen to 20-Second Preview of Iggy Azalea’s New Single “Team”

Its mindnight EST so its #8DaysTilTEAM guys! Heres a little snip to get you to the end of the week! pic.twitter.com/YTdmYQnHZU — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) March 10, 2016