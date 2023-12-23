Hurts – ‘All I Want for Christmas is New Year’s Day’ Single Review





Hurts – All I Want for Christmas is New Year’s Day

If any of today’s rising stars were capable of making a decent Christmas tune, it’s Hurts. Their fondness for 80’s synths and schmaltzy power balladry is tailor-made for the festive charts – but as ‘All I Want for Christmas is New Year’s Day’ is due to be released for free they won’t be giving Simon Cowell any Rage Against The Machine-esque nightmares.

While a free Christmas single is a nice idea (and restores your faith in music after listening to Coldplay’s ‘Christmas Lights‘), you can’t help but think Hurts are missing a trick. ‘All I Want for Christmas is New Year’s Day’, with its festive sleigh bell/church bell combo and stirring key changes, would be a strong Christmas number one contender if it wasn’t available for free. As it is, it’s a great Christmas present to Hurts’ ever-growing fanbase and furthers the duo’s reputation for crafting composed, unique and compelling pop songs.

‘All I Want for Christmas is New Year’s Day’ is set for release on 14 December.



