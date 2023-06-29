Single review: Hedley – ‘Anything’

The first cut from their album ‘Wild Life’, Canadian rockers Hedley deliver this track that cherry-picks styles from across the board, including Mia’s ‘Paper Planes’ and the discography of Train. Its expletive-based hook belies a song that screams out for radio play: its sunny, optimistic, clap-along nature with a mixture of vocals during its titular hook will quickly grab you.

It’s a definite stadium-friendly chanting song that will slap a smile on your face, with a strong message within its lyrics.

Great.

(7/10)