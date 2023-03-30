Halestorm – Reanimate 2: The Covers EP

Having already given us an EP of covers in the past here Halestorm deliver us their rockier take on some other songs. Their version of Daft Punk’s 2013 disco stomper ‘Get Lucky’ is a success. Though lacking the huge addictive appeal of the original the alternative genre stylings suit the record and the addition of a guitar solo and a building breakdown, this is a worthy re-make of the song.

Their adaptation of ACDC’s ‘Shoot To Thrill’ is pretty average and not as far removed from the original and the other covers are of songs I’m not familiar with – Pat Benatar’s ‘Hell Is For Children’, Alice Cooper with ‘1996’ and ‘Dissident Aggressor’ by Judas Priest – but sound good.

A great EP is you like heavier covers, though the selection is a little obscure for my tastes.

(6/10)

Buy: Reanimate 2 EP

Listen to the ‘Get Lucky’ cover below: