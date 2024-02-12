Gwen Stefani Premiers a Teaser of Official Music Video for Single “Make Me Like You”

Gwen Stefani would be making a lot of news when she does her first-ever live music video for her single “Make Me Like You” during the coming week. The music video will be performed during the Grammy Awards. There is no leak, no news, nothing about this music video and we have absolutely no idea what Gwen is planning. However, Gwen has premiered a short teaser clip that will definitely help us gather some hints about this new live video.

The teaser that Gwen Stefani premiered shows her with pierced brown eyes and there is some odd star formations that you’d see in the video. If you’re looking for more, you will be disappointed as the short video clip gives us only this much preview. If this live music video succeeds, a lot more videos will be made like this.

Gwen Stefani is also planning to release her third studio album titled “This Is What The Truth Feels Like”. The album will be out in stores on March 18 according to sources. The album will have 12 new tracks but there will be 16 tracks in the Target-exclusive version. Watch the teaser below.

Watch short-clip teaser of upcoming live music video “Make Me Like You” by Gwen Stefani