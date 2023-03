I think I’ve listened to my fair share of repetitive electronica this week but here is fate dolling me out some more. I like Groove Armada but not when they make music like this. {rating}



As welcome as a drink of Pork Soda at a BBQ in a wet March, this lacks the invention and spark of what they are known for and replace it with a lyrically-minimalistic repetitive electronic track that leaves so little of an impression it could only be saved by Alistair McGowan. Hmm.

Download it: