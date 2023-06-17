Single: “Good Grief” by Bastille

Bastille has dropped his new single titled “Good Grief” yesterday. The single was premiered on BBC Radio 1 show. After the show, the track was released on iTunes. The song wasn’t available for purchase yesterday but you can get it from iTunes and other digital platforms now.

“Good Grief” will be a lead single for Bastille’s upcoming second studio album. The indie-rock band has already named the second album “Wild Word”. According to some resources, this album will come out at the end of 2016. So if you are a fan of Bastille, you will have get to listen to a lot of new music this year.

Bastille frontman Dan Smith sings about missing someone every minute and every hour in this new single. The song is an indie-rock ballad. Before you listen to this song, let me warn you that it’s a sad song. So if you are actually in mood for something exciting, you may bookmark this page and come back later to listen to “Good Grief”.

This new single from Bastille is a perfect lead single. It has a catchy tone that will surely help it succeed on radio. There is something in the song that remind me of Florence + The Machine. I’m sure everyone is going to love it.

Bastille rose to fame with their previous album which was also band’s debut album. The album was titled “Bad Blood” and it included the smash hit single “Pompeii”. You can listen to the latest single “Good Grief” below.

Listen to “Good Grief” by Bastille