Glastonbury 2013 headliners already lined up?

Glastonbury organiser Michael Eavis has suggested he has already lined up the headline acts for the next festival in 2013. This years festival was another triumph, seeing almost 200,000 people pack into Eavis’ farm to see acts as diverse as U2, Queens Of The Stone Age, Beyonce and Coldplay.

Next year, the festival is to take a ‘fallow’ year before coming back in 2013, and Eavis has revealed he is already working on making Glastonbury 2013 the best ever. Speaking to NME, Eavis said:

“We can’t wait for 2013. We love it. I’ve never seen so many people enjoying themselves. It was fantastic, even with the (weather) conditions. We can’t wait to do it again. We’ve already got three headliners lined up for 2013. I know who they all are, but I’m not going to go into details about that.”

Rumours have already started as to who the mystery headliners could be, with David Bowie currently one of the favourites. Who would you like to see headline Glastonbury 2013? Tell us in the comments below…

>>>UPDATE – Glastonbury 2013 ticket details here



