Single review: Ghost Town – ‘You’re So Creepy’

With a band title like that and a song with that name you’d expect this to be released more in six month’s time, but here we are with a June release for this mash-up of McFly’s ‘Transylvania’ and 5ive’s ‘Don’t Want To Let You Go’.

With an appropriately dark and creepy music sound this is a scarily-good slice of boy band rock / pop that will keep the fans of the Vamps and McFly happy.

Its gritty verses don’t really grab you but there’s something about the creepy chorus that just works.

Definitely supported by some spot-on production values, this is a great little pop number.

(7/10)

