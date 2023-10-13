Geron Song Titled, “TBH”. Stream:

Despite that The R&B Singer and Songwriter “Briana Geron'” has managed to make some place in music industry but she actually was originated from American Academy of Daramatic Arts and originally started a career in TV and Film.

Geron has premiered a new song titled, “TBH”. The Song is now available on digital platforms and was premiered on SoundCloud. It was first released exclusively as well via SoulBounce.

This is obviously not her first release so far this year but the new single is followed up by previously released, “That’s Me” and “Only 4 You”. The American Singer is to release her new EP titled, “Tainted” which will be out earlier in 2019 and this new song, “TBH” is already included in the EP.

Well, I think for a new comer, this is a good song. In fact i like all the three songs of her which she dropped this year. The songs reside somewhere in alt-pop and R&B genres. And i must say she has got a beautiful voice.

Listen To Briana Geron’s New Song, “TBH”(To Be Honest):

How good was that? keep in mind that she is yet new to the game. I hope that she is going to find something on the charts with her upcoming EP.