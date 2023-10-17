Listen: Frankie & The Heartstrings Single ‘I Still Follow You’

Frankie & The Heartstrings have revealed their brand new single ‘I Still Follow You’ – the first to be taken from their forthcoming second album. Listen to it below and let me know what you think:



‘I Still Follow You’ is the first taster of the bands summer recording sessions with former Suede guitarist Bernard Butler as producer, and is available as a free download from their website. The resulting album is scheduled for release at some point in early 2013.

Speaking of the new album, singer Frankie Francis said: “we’re raring to go with this new record, it’s been a long year and staying off the road so we can write and record a great album has been tough for us at times, but we’ve put everything we have into it and can’t wait to unleash it”.

Although the album won’t be released until next year, Frankie & The Heartstrings are expected to debut their new material over a series of live dates over the coming months, most of which are in support of The Cribs. Here’s the dates:

OCTOBER

18 – Bath Moles

19 – Cardiff SWN Festival

NOVEMBER

02 – Hull University – w/ The Cribs (SOLD OUT)

03 – York Barbican w/ The Cribs

05 – Leamington Spa – Assembly – w/ The Cribs

06 – Birmingham Institute w/ The Cribs

08 – Kingston on Thames – New Slang

15 – Darlington – The Hub

20 – Middlesbrough – The Keys

21 – Edinburgh – Electric Circus

27 – Sheffield – The Harley

28 – Manchester – Trof



