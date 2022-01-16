Fedez Delivers a Song, “Holding Out For You” Featuring Zara Larsson. Stream Here:

The Italian rapper, “Federico Leonardo Lucia” who is known professionally under his stage name, “Fedez” has joined forces with the Swedish singer and songwriter, “Zara Larsson” for the very first time.

The pair has released a new song titled, “Holding Out For You”. It was co-written by Zara and Fedez with Danti.

Holding Out For You will be a part of the Italian rapper’s upcoming LP called, “Paranoia Airlines”. The album is expected to be released on 25th of January, 2019.

Well, in my humble opinion the collaboration went super cool. I like the production, and I don’t think I need to mention about Zara’s crazy vocals, Y’all know she is good.

What about Fedez? well, he sounds cute. I think this song just could not get better than this.

Listen to Fedez and Danti’s collaboration, “Holding Out For You”:

Fedez has announced an Italian tour in support of his upcoming album on his official site. Here you go with the link.