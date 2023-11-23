EXID is Back At It Again With A New Song,”I Love You”. Stream Here

Hey Fans! I got a goodnews. The EXID’s group member, “Solji” has recovered from the hyperthyroidism syndrome and has joined the south korean girl group again as she has been suffering from the disease since December 2016. Not only this, they have also shared a comeback single, “I Love You”.

I Love You is not just a comeback single for the group but the band released the song to let the fans know that the Solji is back.

What about the new single? From the very first listen, I am moving to the beat, Someone please tell me to stop. La La La! I am obsessed. What else could have been a better comback single? WOW!

I Love You is accompanied with a music video too which was premiered via YouTube. I am needless to say that the music video is more like it. I mean nothing is better than seeing a good song being accompanied with even a better music video. It is a colorful video where the Korean girls dance in their own way, so catchy. But wait, why are they vomiting? LOL!

Watch The Music Video To The EXID’s New Song, “I Love You”: