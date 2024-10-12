eminem
13 OCT

Eminem Hits on POTUS In BET Awards 2017

Eminem participated in BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 virtually last night and he literally nailed it.

The Detroit singer came with a surprise of a 4-minute freestyle Hip-Hop with an aim at the President of United States. He also highlighted the issues like The NFL protests, hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico, and the border wall.

“But we better give Obama props, ’cause what we got in office now is a kamikaze that’ll probably cause a nuclear holocaust/And while the drama pops, and he waits for shit to quiet down/He’ll just gas his plane up and fly around until the bombing stops,” Eminem rapped.

“Intensity’s heightened, tensions are rising/Trump, when it comes to giving a shit, you’re as stingy as I am/Except when it comes to having the balls to go against me, you hide ’em/’Cause you don’t got the fuckin’ nuts, like an empty asylum.”

Eminem’s Message to His Fans That Are Trump’s Supporters

Eminem also gave a message to his fans who are Trump’s supporters. It seems like the singer takes this quite seriously.

“Any fan of mine who’s a supporter of his, I’m drawing in the sand a line: You’re either for or against/And if you can’t decide who you like more and you’re split on who you should stand beside, I’ll do it for you with this: F**k you.”

Post Author: David Watt