Eminem Hits on POTUS In BET Awards 2017

Eminem participated in BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 virtually last night and he literally nailed it.

The Detroit singer came with a surprise of a 4-minute freestyle Hip-Hop with an aim at the President of United States. He also highlighted the issues like The NFL protests, hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico, and the border wall.

“But we better give Obama props, ’cause what we got in office now is a kamikaze that’ll probably cause a nuclear holocaust/And while the drama pops, and he waits for shit to quiet down/He’ll just gas his plane up and fly around until the bombing stops,” Eminem rapped.

“Intensity’s heightened, tensions are rising/Trump, when it comes to giving a shit, you’re as stingy as I am/Except when it comes to having the balls to go against me, you hide ’em/’Cause you don’t got the fuckin’ nuts, like an empty asylum.”

Eminem’s Message to His Fans That Are Trump’s Supporters

Eminem also gave a message to his fans who are Trump’s supporters. It seems like the singer takes this quite seriously.

“Any fan of mine who’s a supporter of his, I’m drawing in the sand a line: You’re either for or against/And if you can’t decide who you like more and you’re split on who you should stand beside, I’ll do it for you with this: F**k you.”