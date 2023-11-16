Ellie Goulding Music Video, “Close To Me”. Watch Now:

The British Singer and Songwriter shared a collaboration song, “Close To Me” with the American DJ, “Diplo” and the American Rapper, “Swae Lee”. The song was co-written by, Ellie Goulding with “Savan Kotecha”,

“Peter Svensson”, “Ilya”, “Swae Lee” and “Diplo”.

Ellie has now shared the official music video for Close To Me which features the Swae Lee and Ellie but unfortunately it doesn’t see the American DJ Diplo.

The video takes you to the Hungarian city where pretty Ellie sings the song while showing off her sweet moves and then Swae Lee joins her rapping his verse.

Before you go watching the video, let me tell you that our Ellie looks super cute in the video and that’s the only thing which saves the video. I mean I am not sure that if this is the right video for a catchy song like Close To Me. Anyways!

Watch The Music Video To Ellie Goulding’s, “Close To Me”:

The British Singer has planned a tour and will perform on the Jingle bell ball 2018 at the The 02 Arena in London where the “James Arthur”, “Rak-Su”, “Jonas Blue”, “Olly Murs”, “Halsey”, “Anne-Marie”, “Rita Ora” and “Liam Payne” will join him. Click on the Link to get more tour details and get your tickets.