Single “El Bano” by Enrique Iglesias – Watch Clips from Official Music Video

Enrique Iglesias has previewed a new single “El Bano” featuring Bad Bunny. It’s going to be yet another one-off single as Enrique hasn’t made any public announcement about an upcoming album.

The Spanish Singer released his last studio album back in 2014. Since then, he has been releasing one-off singles without any news about an upcoming album. He released a single in 2016 and followed it up with another single in 2017. Now he has done the same in 2018, indicating that he is only going to give us singles – no album.

His new single “El Bano” featuring reggaeton singer Bad Bunny, who is already doing good in Latin music. With many solo hits to his credit, Bad Bunny has also collaborated with famous artists such as Nicki Minaj and Becky G. Now with the release of “El Bano”, he has Enrique Iglesias to his list of collaborators as well. I’m sure just like his earlier collaborations, this one is also going to turn big. We expect nothing less than a hit from Enrique, especially when he is giving us only a single a year.

As of now, Enrique has only given us some previews of the music video. The song is yet to come out. You can watch these visuals below. We hope, the Spanish singer will give us the full music video and along with it the new single pretty soon. Expect it to come out any time during this week.

Watch “El Bano” Video clips by Enrique Iglesias