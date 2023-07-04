Doves to release limited edition live CD

Manchester band Doves have announced that live recordings of tonight’s (2nd July) Eden Session show will be available to buy immediately after the gig.

The deluxe double CD recordings will be available to buy at the venue, or from their online store. A digital download will also be available. The Manchester legends have limited the release of the live CD’s to just 2,000, so eager fans will have to be quick!

Doves are currently promoting their recent greatest hits album, ‘The Places Between’, and share tonights bill at Cornwall’s Eden Project with folk stars Mumford and Sons. Other headliners yet to play this years Eden Sessions include Calvin Harris and Mika.