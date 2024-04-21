Single review: DJ Cassidy feat. Robin Thicke and Jessie J – ‘Calling All Hearts’

Cassidy teams up with two heavy hitters of the music world with Jessie J being the primary contributor here, her wobbling vocals lifting the song to more heights with Thicke feeling the lesser of the contributors, his verses being a little bland.

The seventies Earth, Wind and Fire feel will bring in an older audience to this piece but outside of the poppy chorus it’s not exactly the outcome you’d expect from three big names. What you get, though, is a ‘Boogie Wonderland’ for the 21st Century with some strong production values and a retro-dance vibe, though a more solid lyrical base rather than vocal acrobatics would be more welcome, and it could do with a good minute shaved off its time before it gets to the irritating overdubbed sections.

(7/10)

Buy: Calling All Hearts