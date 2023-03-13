Disney announces new EDM remix album called ‘Dconstructed’

In what could either be a masterstroke or a terrible, terrible idea, Disney have revealed they have commissioned an album of EDM remixes of classic songs from their extensive back-catalogue of films.

The album is called ‘Dconstructed’ and will feature contributions from notable EDM stars like Aviici, Armin Van Buuren, Kaskade and Sebastien Ingrosso. Intriguingly the tracklist also features a contribution from UNKLE, which has something to do with The Incredibles film.

The remix album is set for release on 22 April on Walt Disney Records. The artwork and full tracklist are below:

Dconstructed tracklist:

01 Circle of Life (Mat Zo Remix) — The Lion King

02 Derezzed (So Amazing Mix by Avicii featuring Negin) — Daft Punk, Tron: Legacy

03 Let It Go (Armin Van Buuren Remix) — Idina Menzel, Frozen

04 Roar (Yogi Remix) (Axwell & Sebastian Ingrosso) — Monsters University

05 Partysaurus Overflow (BT & Au5 Remix) — inspired by the Toy Story short Partysaurus Rex

06 UNKLE Reconstruction (Unkle Remix) — The Incredibles

07 Fall (Japanese Popstars Remix) — Daft Punk, Tron: Legacy

08 The Muppet Show Theme (Shy Kidx Remix) — The Muppets

09 Hey Pluto! (Stonebridge Remix) — inspired by original Mickey Mouse cartoons

10 Once Upon a Dream (Trion Remix) — Sleeping Beauty

11 Main Street Electrical Parade (Shinichi Osawa Extended Mix) — Disneyland Park

12 You’ve Got a Friend in Me (Alfred Montejano Hyper Remix) — Toy Story

13 Baby Mine (Kaskade House Version) — Dumbo

14 Pineapple Princess (Kinsey Moore Remix) — Hawaiiannette