Demi Lovato Previews “I Believe” – Also hints music video

Demi Lovato has confirmed the news that she will be contributing to the soundtrack for Disney’s film “A Wrinkle In Time”. This became a confirm news when Demi revealed a short snippet of her upcoming song “I Believe”, which will serve as the soundtrack for this upcoming Disney movie. Along with the song preview, she also hinted at releasing a music video for the latest track soon. How do we know that? Well, some of her shooting pictures leaked and they clearly indicate that she is working on the set of a new visual. It has to be the official music video for “I Believe”. We will definitely see it soon, as soon as the song comes out in its full studio version.

This new song “I Believe” is produced by DJ Khalid. The movie will be released in theaters across the country on 9th March. The same date is set for the soundtrack to release. SO we have a few weeks before we could explore the full album. Till then, I feel like Demi will give us this new song at least even if we don’t get to hear more music from this soundtrack album.

Below, you can check a quick snippet of “I Believe”. This short preview for the uplifting anthem will definitely make you want more of it. Give it a listen below.

Listen to “I Believe” by Demi Lovato – A short snippet