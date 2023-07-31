Tickets for Damon Albarn’s one-off gig at Royal Albert Hall in November go on sale tomorrow – buy them here

It’s been a good year for Damon Albarn so far – what with the release of his first solo album Everyday Robots and a host of high profile festival appearances, including a headline slot at last weekends Latitude.

The Blur frontman is looking to round off 2014 in style with a gig at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall on Saturday 15 November, tickets for which go on sale tomorrow morning (Friday 1 August) at 9am. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster and Viagogo:

[box type=”info”]>>> Buy tickets for Damon Albarn from Ticketmaster now[/box]

[box type=”info”]>>> Buy tickets for Damon Albarn from Viagogo now[/box]

Damon Albarn Royal Albert Hall – ticket prices and limits

Ticket prices range between £33.00 and £73.70, depending on where you sit:

There is a strict limit of 6 tickets per person and per credit/debit card.

The gig will feature Damon’s backing band The Heavy Seas and he has almost promised some ‘very special guests’ – which is likely to include his Blur cohort Graham Coxon following the pairs awesome rendition of ‘Tender’ during Damon’s headline appearance at Latitude – cue poor quality fan-shot video footage:

[box type=”info”]>>> Buy tickets for Damon Albarn from Ticketmaster now[/box]

[box type=”info”]>>> Buy tickets for Damon Albarn from Viagogo now[/box]