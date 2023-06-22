Single review: Cruzmatik feat. Cait La Dee – ‘Godzilla’

I’ve been waiting a long time for a song to include the words ‘fine and dandy’ but here is one.

‘Godzilla’, quite possibly titled like this for some extra Twitter publicity, starts off with a really fun poppy chorus. The rap elements don’t quite live up to the more friendly chorus and male-led rnb section.

It’s a mixing pot of genres and stereotypes but it’s held together in a summery pop way that should win over those wanting something positive in June, and there’s some neat production moments that add some extra spark.

(7/10)