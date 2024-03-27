Competition: WIN this AEG Wireless Bluetooth Speaker!

All-Noise has teamed up with Hifi-Tower, one of the UK’s best suppliers of hi-fi equipment and PA systems, to offer you the chance to win this very brilliant AEG BSS 4800 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker.

Here’s why you want to win it:

The AEG BSS 4800 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker can connect to any Bluetooth-enabled device and streams music simply and smoothly – it also sounds great! As it can also run on batteries and features a shock-proof design, it is ideal for days out, and parties.

Just imagine rocking up to a festival with this!

How to enter

To be in with a chance of winning, all you need to do is head over to the All-Noise Facebook page, Like it, and tell us what festival you are most looking forward to this year. It’s as easy as that!

The winner will be picked at random at 8pm on Wednesday 3rd April – and will be announced on Facebook. So make sure you have Liked our page and have answered the question by then. Good luck!