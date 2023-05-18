Single review: Clean Bandit feat. Sharna Bass – ‘Extraordinary’

The fifth single from the band’s album, which isn’t even out yet, is pretty much an amalgamation of what we’ve heard so far, lacking as it does the uniqueness of ‘Mozart’s House’ or the catchiness of ‘Rather Be’, with too few fresh ideas and too much autotune undercutting the vocals of Sharna Bass.

It’s still a fun enough track with its mixture of classical, electronic and more modern elements, but we’ve heard it before from them and it’s no longer special like on the previous singles, lacking as it does its own distinctive hook and it feels like a radio release too far.

Still pretty summery though.

(6/10)

Buy: Extraordinary feat. Sharna Bass