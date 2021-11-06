Clean Bandit + Marina And Luis Fonsi, “Baby”. Stream Now:

The English Electronic Music Band, “Clean Bandit” teams up with the Peurto Rican Singer and Songwriter, “Luis Fonsi” and the Welsh Singer and Songwriter, “Marina and The Diamonds” to deliver a new song, “Baby”. It was co-written by Luis Fonsi and Marina with “Jack Patterson”, “Kamille”, “Jason Evigan”, “Matthew Knott”.

Baby will be a part of Clean Bandit’s forthcoming sophomore album, “What Is Love?” which is expected to be released on 30th of November. It will be a project of 12 tracks. Pre Order the album Here.

It is the first time the Bandit has collaborated with Marina and Luis Fonsi. Baby is a Latin bop where Marina and Luis Fonsi sing that they don’t want there ex-lover back. It is about telling their ex that they have moved on and they are already with someone else so there is no chance of looking back.

The song is accompanied with a music video also, directed by Clean Bandit. It was premiered via YouTube. It stars Luis Fonsi, Grave Ghatto(Who is a member of The Clean Bandit) and Marina where Luis Fonsi Marries Grave Ghatto. It sees Marina singing song for the newly married couple, as an entertainer you can say.

Watch The Music Video To, “Baby”: