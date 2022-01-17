City Girls x Cardi B Premiere a Music Video, “Twerk”. Watch Here:

The American duo, “City Girls” has teamed up with the American rapper, “Cardi B”. They have released a new music video for their song, “Twerk”.

Twerk is a part of City Girls and Cardi B’s mixtape, “Girl Code” which was premiered last November. The track was co-written by Cardi B and the City Girls with “Master P” and “Choppa”. It was produced by Rico Love.

Back to the music video, it was directed by DAPS who made it beyond just being a music video. Well, I think City Girls has completed the challenge to find the world’s greatest Twerker.

You will see Cardi B and the City Girls on a ship with an accompanying pack of ladies. They will have a party and yes, you are gonna witness the twerking at it’s best. They will also have a twerking contest, and my winner is, you know, our Cardi!

Hold you ground before you proceed to the music video, LOL! Just kidding.

Watch music video to City Girls and Cardi B’s collaboration, “Twerk”: