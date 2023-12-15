Christmas Music: “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” covered by Sam Smith

Sam Smith has gone from nobody to the best-selling artist this year. His journey has been phenomenal, something that will inspire new singers for years to come. The British singer could have doubled his success with a timely launch of a Christmas album this year but for some unknown reasons Capitol Records hasn’t gone for that. But still, Sam Smith has offered his fans one song for the Christmas that will help them double-up their joys this year. The track is titled “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” by Judy Garland and Frank Sinatra. Sam has released the cover on iTunes along with a cute and special Christmas video. Fans are going to love Sam for this. You can watch the video below.

Sam Smith has a very deep voice that translates into a powerful vocal experience for anyone listening to his tracks. “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” is no different. If you listen to the song you will instantly fall in love with this Christmas ballad. You will probably be listening to it the entire Christmas evening if you are a fan of Sam’s vocals and music. Let’s hope that Sam will release a full Christmas album next year instead of covering just a single track.

Watch “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” covered by Sam Smith