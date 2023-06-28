Christina Aguilera Delivers Another Amazing Live Performance

Christina Aguilera is among the best live singers in pop music. She’s versatile as she has experimented with quite a few genres. Now at this age and with all the experience that she has, she delivers live performances that could turn her haters into loyal fans. This time, she was at Jimmy Kimmel Live where she performed her recently released new single “Change”.

“Change” is a charity song. It’s dedicated to Orlando victims. Even the proceeds from the song will go to these victims. Christina isn’t keeping anything at all. We wish Christina good luck for this single and we hope that she’ll turn this into a mega hit. She is a real star as proven once again.

Christina Aguilera has turned this otherwise regular charity song into a powerful ballad. With her high pitch vocals, it simply sounds amazing. I’m sure everyone who watches The Voice will be happy with what their coach can do. She has left a great example to follow for all her students from The Voice.

The live performance came on Friday night on ABC channel. To be honest, it was one of the best performances that I’ve seen on TV for a while. Her band and background singers will fabulous. This clearly indicates that we can expect great things from Christina in her next album. Watch this powerful performance now.

Watch Christina Aguilera perform live “Change”