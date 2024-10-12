Check Out Lyrics of Post Malone’s Rockstar

The handsome NY hunk Post Malone, also known as Austin Richard Post, has recently got a significant raise in popularity after he dropped a new single called “Rockstar” from his upcoming album. After his last album Stoney, fans were expecting something extra ordinary for something new from Malone. ‘Rockstar’ has undoubtedly met with fans’ expectations.
Featuring 21 Savage, Post Malone’s Rockstar, got streamed on Billboard’s Streaming Songs as No. 1 and On-Demand Streaming Songs charts dated Oct. 7, concurrent with its No. 2 debut on the Billboard Hot 100.
Check Out The Lyrics Down Here
Ayy, I’ve been f*ckin’ ho*s and poppin’ pillies
Man, I feel just like a rockstar (star)
Ayy, ayy, all my brothers got that gas
And they always be smokin’ like a Rasta
F*ckin’ with me, call up on a Uzi
And show up, man them the shottas
When my homies pull up on your block
They make that thing go grrra-ta-ta-ta (pow, pow, pow)
Ayy, ayy, switch my whip, came back in black
I’m startin’ sayin’, “Rest in peace to Bon Scott”
Ayy, close that door, we blowin’ smoke
She ask me light a fire like I’m Morrison
Ayy, act a fool on stage
Prolly leave my f*ckin’ show in a cop car
Ayy, sh*t was legendary
Threw a TV out the window of the Montage
Cocaine on the table, liquor pourin’, don’t give a damn
Dude, your girlfriend is a groupie, she just tryna get in
Sayin’ “I’m with the band”
Ayy, ayy, now she actin’ outta pocket
Tryna grab up on my pants
Hundred bitches in my trailer say they ain’t got a man
And they all brought a friend
Yeah, ayy
Ayy, ayy, I’ve been f*ckin’ ho*s and poppin’ pillies
Man, I feel just like a rockstar (star)
Ayy, ayy, all my brothers got that gas
And they always be smokin’ like a Rasta
F*ckin’ with me, call up on a Uzi
And show up, man them the shottas
When my homies pull up on your block
They make that thing go grrra-ta-ta-ta (pow, pow, pow)
I’ve been in the Hills f*ckin’ superstars
Feelin’ like a popstar (21, 21, 21)
Drankin’ Henny, bad bitches jumpin’ in the pool
And they ain’t got on no bra (bra)
Hit her from the back, pullin’ on her tracks
And now she screamin’ out “no mas” (yeah, yeah, yeah)
They like “Savage, why you got a 12 car garage
And you only got 6 cars?” (21)
I ain’t with the cakin’, how you kiss that? (kiss that?)
Your wifey say I’m lookin’ like a whole snack (big snack)
Green hundreds in my safe, I got old racks (old racks)
L.A. bitches always askin’ “Where the coke at?” (21, 21)
Livin’ like a rockstar, smash out on a cop car
Sweeter than a Pop-Tart, you know you are not hard
I done made the hot chart, ‘member I used to trap hard
Livin’ like a rockstar, I’m livin’ like a rockstar
Ayy, I’ve been f*ckin’ ho*s and poppin’ pillies
Man, I feel just like a rockstar (star)
Ayy, ayy, all my brothers got that gas
And they always be smokin’ like a Rasta (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
F*ckin’ with me, call up on a Uzi
And show up, man them the shottas
When my homies pull up on your block
They make that thing go grrra-ta-ta-ta (grrra-ta-ta-ta)
Star, star, rockstar, rockstar, star
Rockstar
Rockstar, feel just like a rock…
Rockstar
Rockstar
Rockstar
Feel just like a…