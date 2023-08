Taken from the film ‘The Fault In Our Stars’ – taken a while to land as a download it seems – Charli XCX return to her poppy side after her deviation into Iggy Azalea territory.

With a shamelessly radio-friendly chorus, it balances her more serious RnB side with her commercial outings like ‘SuperLove’, so should hopefully please both demographics, and of course the teenage fans of the film in which it features.

Catchy and a definite grower.

(7/10)