Cavey Premieres a New Song, “About To Start”. Stream Now:

The London Based Music Band, “Cavey” has shared a new song titled, “About To Start”. It was Premiered via SoundCloud and was produced by Frank Wright.

Cavey is an alt-rock band consisting on 4 members including, The Guitarist and Vocalist, “Luke Cave” , The Keyboard Player, “Alexander Chalstrey” , The Drummer, “Adrian Ortman” and the Guitarist “Matt Grenz”.

The Group have created something of their own by bending genres like “classical Blues”, “Rock’n’Roll” and “contemporary music”. Or you can say that they like to do the things their way and stick to their own music.

And Of course, that’s not what I am concerned about as the frontman of the group Luke Cave talked to the media and said, “We always try and track live as much as possible to capture the feel of the band. Our view is that the emotion of a recording is in the performance.”

About To Start is a Blues-Ballad which reminds us of the Eric Clapton’s “Nobody Knows You”.

Listen To The Cavey’s New Song, “About To Start”:



