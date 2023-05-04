Single review: Caro Emerald – ‘Coming Back As A Man’

You can always rely on Caro Emerald to nail the retro sound in her records and her latest, ‘Coming Back As A Man’, is no exception with enough brush-drum and whirring sounds to take you back many eras.

The magic is wearing off a little bit by this point as it’s pretty similar to what we have heard from her previous singles, but her fans won’t complain. This gender-shifting number, with its Bond-esque vibes, is still pretty good though, with its short but quickly hummable chorus with its notable rhymes. Fun.

(6.5/10)

Buy: Coming Back As A Man