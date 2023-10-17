Cardi B Performs at The BET Hip Hop Awrads 2018. Watch Now:

The American Rapper, “Cardi B” was one of the nominees for the BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 and she rocked the stage with her stunning performance. The Event held at Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason’s Theater on October 16th.

Not only Cardi B but number of hip-hop stars performed on the show including “Yo Gotti”, “Ball Grezzy”, “Flipp Dinero”, “Lil Duval” and some others.

All the performances went good enough, but all i care is for the best. You guessed it right, Our Cardi just killed it with her energetic performance on the stage. She performed her song, “Get Up 10” from the album, “Invasion of Privacy” and also her recently released collaboration with Pardison Fontaine, “Backin’ It Up”.

The performance started when Cardi B appeared on the screen in the Military Costume. She performed “Get Up 10” like a soldier indeed. I mean the energy she shows while performing on the stage. Then she rapped her verses from her song, “Backin’ it up” and Of course, Pardison Fontaine joined her on the stage for their collaboration song. I just loved every moment and that crazy twerking by her… I’m out of mind!!!

Watch Cardi B’s Performance at The BET Hip Hop Awards 2018:

Here is the link to the rest of the performances. Decision is yours!