Camila Cabello Performs “Never Be the Same” at Fallon

Camila Cabello performed her latest single “Never Be the Same” on Fallon to promote her recently-released album. It was a fiery and electrifying performance no matter how you look at it.

For the romantic and booming pop song “Never Be the Same”, Camila Cabello choose to appear in front of mirrors. These mirror reflections served as screens, allowing the Havana-hitmaker to set the perfect scene for her romantic new single. It really went well for her.

I’m sure the Cuban-born singer is happy with the way things have been going for her ever since she left Fifth Harmony. Her first solo album has received a lot of positive reviews from all over the globe. People are loving her sensibility – her vocals and her choice of compositions for her debut solo album. With electrifying performances like this one on Fallon will only take her higher. Remember, her single is already sitting at number 2 on Billboard Hot 100. She’s a super talent for sure.

Camila Cabello started her performance at the famous TV show in front of a pale blue screen. She, along with her reflections enter the stage and amaze the audience. The mirrors that generate her reflections also showcase various clips and her home videos during her performance. It’s a performance worth watching. Give it a few minutes below and you won’t regret it.

Watch Camila Cabello Performing “Never Be the Same” at Fallon