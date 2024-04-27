Single review: Bruce Springsteen – ‘American Beauty ‘

If you’d ever wanted to know what Bruce Springsteen would sound like if he had four Jagerbombs, three pints and a half-bottle of wine and then went into a karaoke bar to record a song then fear no more because he’s helped you imagine it by recording ‘American Beauty’.

It’s difficult to listen to one minute of this, never mind four. Vocals that are all over the place in a dodgy American accent and music that is so nondescript it’s ridiculous, this is a weird choice of a release by such an icon.

Awful. I’ve heard better torture music.

(2/10)

