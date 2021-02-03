BROODS Premieres a Album, “Don’t Feed The Pop Monster” And a New Music Video For, “Too Proud”. Stream Here:

The New Zealand duo, “BROODS” has premiered their third studio album called, “Don’t Feed The Pop Monster” via Neon Gold Records. This is their first album release after 2016’s, “Conscious” and also the first with this record label.

Don’t Feed The Pop Monster features 12 tracks on it. It was released on 1st of February, 2019.

The BROODS also shared a new music video to their song, “Too Proud”. The video was premiered the same day as of release of the album. Too Proud is the track number seven from the new album.

The music video for Too Proud is an emotional one. It sees a man who gets frustrated by some reason. He leaves a note for her mother and flees from his house. Luckily, He then comes back home before the video ends. Peace!

Watch the music video to the BROODS’s song, “Too Proud”:

Stream the album:

What does the album hide in it? The duo talked to the media about the album and said, “Our goal was to make songs that are true to us, without hiding behind any kind of façade. We worked really hard and went through a thousand different emotions in the process”.

The New Zealand duo has planned and announced a tour in support of the album. They will be touring Australia, New Zealand and North America. You can buy your tickets and get more tour details here.