‘Boom Boom’ Lyrics

Boom Boom is a 5-minute song starring Daddy Yankee, French Montana, and Fifth Harmony’s Dinah Jane. Super producer RedOne released this song on Friday. This is the second single of RedOne lately. Fans have gone gaga over this amazing pop song.

[Intro: Daddy Yankee, French Montana & Dinah Jane]

Baby, you here tonight

¡Dímelo mundo!

Montana, RedOne, Morocco, DY, Dinah Jane

Boom, boom, boom, boom (montana)

Mueve boom, boom, boom, boom

Sube boom, boom, boom, boom

Dame boom, boom, boom, boom, yeah

[Verse 1: Daddy Yankee]

Quiero ver que te pongan

Mas prendida que una bonga

Dale movimiento a esa conga

Los millones los saco

Nos vamos de pena a Morocco

Les enseño el pajarito, y un snap

Soy el fuego que te da calor

Cura un enfermo de amor

I know your body como mine nobody

Para que pases the time of your life

Soy el fuego que te da calor

Cura un enfermo de amor

I know your body como mine nobody

Para que pases the time of your life, eh

[Pre-Chorus: Dinah Jane & Daddy Yankee]

Baby, you here tonight

Under spotlight, you’ll be alright

Turn this club, take it way high

And I promise that with me, girl

You’ll have the time of your life

¡Fuego!

[Chorus: Daddy Yankee]

¡Dímelo mundo!

Boom, boom, boom, boom

Mueve boom, boom, boom, boom

Sube boom, boom, boom, boom

Dame boom, boom, boom, boom, yeah

[Verse 2: French Montana & Dinah Jane & Daddy Yankee]

Montana!

Ain’t one, two, three, four, five

Oh sh*t I’m going live (life)

And shorty said she’s coming with me

Boom, boom, boom, boom (french)

Let that stick and lighter drop, hot

Yeah I change a lot

Oh, me is who she came here to see

And I got too many hoes, so many, so many, hoes

And I got so many hoes, so many, so many, hoes

[Pre-Chorus: Dinah Jane & Daddy Yankee]

Baby, you here tonight (ooh)

Under spotlight, you’ll be alright

Turn this club, take it way high

And I promise that with me, girl

You’ll have the time of your life

¡Fuego!

[Chorus: Daddy Yankee]

¡Dímelo mundo!

Boom, boom, boom, boom

Mueve boom, boom, boom, boom (woah)

Sube boom, boom, boom, boom

Dame boom, boom, boom, boom, yeah

[Verse 3: Dinah Jane & Daddy Yankee]

One two, three, four, five

Yeah sh*t it’s getting live

All night you ’bout to party with me

Boom, boom, boom, boom

Baja la piel, yeah, let’s take a ride (hey!)

Yeah I’ll change your life

Oh me is who you came here to see

Dame boom, boom, boom, boom

[Refrain: Daddy Yankee]

Soy el fuego que te da calor

Cura un enfermo de amor

I know your body como mine nobody

Para que pases the time of your life

Soy el fuego que te da calor

Cura un enfermo de amor

I know your body como mine nobody

Para que pases the time of your life (ooh)

[Pre-Chorus: Dinah Jane & Daddy Yankee]

Baby, you here tonight (ooh)

Under spotlight, you’ll be alright

Turn this club, take it way high

And I promise that with me, girl

You’ll have the time of your life

¡Fuego!

[Chorus: Daddy Yankee, French Montana & Dinah Jane]

Boom, boom, boom, boom

Mueve boom, boom, boom, boom (ooh)

Sube boom, boom, boom, boom (montana)

Dame boom, boom, boom, boom yeah

Boom, boom, boom, boom

Mueve boom, boom, boom, boom (yeah)

Sube boom, boom, boom, boom (ooh)

Dame boom, boom, boom, boom, yeah