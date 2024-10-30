Boom Boom is a 5-minute song starring Daddy Yankee, French Montana, and Fifth Harmony’s Dinah Jane. Super producer RedOne released this song on Friday. This is the second single of RedOne lately. Fans have gone gaga over this amazing pop song.
Boom Boom Lyrics
[Intro: Daddy Yankee, French Montana & Dinah Jane]
Baby, you here tonight
¡Dímelo mundo!
Montana, RedOne, Morocco, DY, Dinah Jane
Boom, boom, boom, boom (montana)
Mueve boom, boom, boom, boom
Sube boom, boom, boom, boom
Dame boom, boom, boom, boom, yeah
[Verse 1: Daddy Yankee]
Quiero ver que te pongan
Mas prendida que una bonga
Dale movimiento a esa conga
Los millones los saco
Nos vamos de pena a Morocco
Les enseño el pajarito, y un snap
Soy el fuego que te da calor
Cura un enfermo de amor
I know your body como mine nobody
Para que pases the time of your life
Soy el fuego que te da calor
Cura un enfermo de amor
I know your body como mine nobody
Para que pases the time of your life, eh
[Pre-Chorus: Dinah Jane & Daddy Yankee]
Baby, you here tonight
Under spotlight, you’ll be alright
Turn this club, take it way high
And I promise that with me, girl
You’ll have the time of your life
¡Fuego!
[Chorus: Daddy Yankee]
¡Dímelo mundo!
Boom, boom, boom, boom
Mueve boom, boom, boom, boom
Sube boom, boom, boom, boom
Dame boom, boom, boom, boom, yeah
[Verse 2: French Montana & Dinah Jane & Daddy Yankee]
Montana!
Ain’t one, two, three, four, five
Oh sh*t I’m going live (life)
And shorty said she’s coming with me
Boom, boom, boom, boom (french)
Let that stick and lighter drop, hot
Yeah I change a lot
Oh, me is who she came here to see
And I got too many hoes, so many, so many, hoes
And I got so many hoes, so many, so many, hoes
[Pre-Chorus: Dinah Jane & Daddy Yankee]
Baby, you here tonight (ooh)
Under spotlight, you’ll be alright
Turn this club, take it way high
And I promise that with me, girl
You’ll have the time of your life
¡Fuego!
[Chorus: Daddy Yankee]
¡Dímelo mundo!
Boom, boom, boom, boom
Mueve boom, boom, boom, boom (woah)
Sube boom, boom, boom, boom
Dame boom, boom, boom, boom, yeah
[Verse 3: Dinah Jane & Daddy Yankee]
One two, three, four, five
Yeah sh*t it’s getting live
All night you ’bout to party with me
Boom, boom, boom, boom
Baja la piel, yeah, let’s take a ride (hey!)
Yeah I’ll change your life
Oh me is who you came here to see
Dame boom, boom, boom, boom
[Refrain: Daddy Yankee]
Soy el fuego que te da calor
Cura un enfermo de amor
I know your body como mine nobody
Para que pases the time of your life
Soy el fuego que te da calor
Cura un enfermo de amor
I know your body como mine nobody
Para que pases the time of your life (ooh)
[Pre-Chorus: Dinah Jane & Daddy Yankee]
Baby, you here tonight (ooh)
Under spotlight, you’ll be alright
Turn this club, take it way high
And I promise that with me, girl
You’ll have the time of your life
¡Fuego!
[Chorus: Daddy Yankee, French Montana & Dinah Jane]
Boom, boom, boom, boom
Mueve boom, boom, boom, boom (ooh)
Sube boom, boom, boom, boom (montana)
Dame boom, boom, boom, boom yeah
Boom, boom, boom, boom
Mueve boom, boom, boom, boom (yeah)
Sube boom, boom, boom, boom (ooh)
Dame boom, boom, boom, boom, yeah