Blur to release career spanning ‘Blur 21’ boxset…

So, it looks like that story I ran a few weeks ago about Damon Albarn calling time on Blur has come true – as the band today announced the release of a huge career spanning box-set to mark 21 years since the release of their debut album Leisure. Now it doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll never be any new Blur music, but the ‘Blur 21′ release does feel like a fairly definitive full-stop to the Britpop stalwarts’ career. Nevermind, all good things must come to an end and all that. Here’s a nice little promo video they’ve put together to mark the occasion:

The Blur 21 boxset will be released on 30 July and will feature 65 previously unreleased tracks spread over the reissues of each of their seven studio albums. Also included in the set are 130 ‘rarities’, some DVD’s, photos, a book and limited edition 7″. The full Blur 21 boxset will set fans back about £150, but each individual re-mastered album with the unreleased session tracks will be available separately. Get the full details here: Blur 21: The Box

With the news that Blur are probably calling it a day, there’s been lots of obvious ‘best Blur songs’ polls going on recently. So I’ll be a bit different and ask you what you think is the worst ever Blur song. I’ll go first: ‘Coffee & TV’ – literally cannot stand it. Let me know yours in the comments below…



