Bloc Party ‘The Nextwave Sessions’ EP. Watch the video for lead track ‘Ratchet’ here…

For me Bloc Party’s last album Four was their best since Silent Alarm, so it was a bit disheartening to hear they’re going back on hiatus after their festival commitments this summer.

There’s good news though, as the band have announced they will release a new five-track EP on 12 August called ‘The Nextwave Sessions’. The EP was recorded on the road as Bloc Party toured Four, and was produced with the help of Dan Carey.

The first taste of the EP also arrived this evening, with Zane Lowe debuting ‘Ratchet’ on his Radio 1 show. Straight after that, the band uploaded the below video for the track: