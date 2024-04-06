Single review: Blizzard – ‘Testing The Water’

In 2014 it’s difficult to differentiate yourself in a crowded market of young upstarts spitting a few verses on YouTube and then disappearing into obscurity, struggling as they do to stand out. Though Blizzard’s ‘Testing The Water’ treads familiar lyrical ground about coming up through the industry it’s better than a lot I’ve heard with an eerie electronic backing and a vocal track that sounds better with an accent.

Holding your interest for almost the running time, the chorus perhaps needs a little work in changing it up a bit, but this is actually a stronger number than I was expecting with the tune and use of the title grabbing me.

(6/10)

Buy: Testing The Water