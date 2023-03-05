It has been a week since Big Sean released his third studio album “Dark Sky Paradise”. It seems just like the right time to preview a music video from the album and Big Sean hasn’t missed that chance. He has given a go ahead to VEVO to release official music video for “Blessings”. The track features Drake and Kanye West.

The music video for “Blessings” is directed by Darren Craig and it continues to push the concept that Big Sean has been trying for quite some time now. All the three artists appearing in the video wear black and white supported by a variety of artistic imagery. You will also notice other artistic work throughout the video that you will definitely appreciate.

Big Sean is enjoying success of his album “Dark Sky Paradise”. It is currently sitting at number 1 on Billboard charts with 135,577 copies sold as of today (without counting in the streaming numbers), just knocking out Kid Rock’s album from top spot. Big Sean didn’t had huge success with his last album “Hall of Fame” but it is evident that he has learned from his mistakes. You can purchase “Dark Sky Paradise” on iTunes. Watch the video for “Blessings” below.

Watch music video “Blessings” by Big Sean ft. Drake & Kanye West